David Pastrnak can’t be stopped.

Pasta potted his league-leading 31st goal of the season in the first period of Saturday’s matinee contest between the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.

It was the 23-year-old’s league-leading 15th power play goal of the season and extended his current point streak to 10 games.

For more on Pasta’s hot streak, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images