Stop us if you heard this before: David Pastrnak scored a goal.
The 2019-20 NHL season is the year of Pastrnak, and he continues to find different ways of scoring no matter the defensive pressure assigned to him.
The 23-year-old extended his point streak to 10 games Saturday afternoon in the Boston Bruins’ 4-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers with his league-leading 31st goal of the season. Pastrnak sits just a mere seven goals from his career-high (38) with 38 games remaining in the regular season.
For more on the 23-year-old’s incredible season, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images