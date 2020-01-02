Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The timing of Enes Kanter’s latest drug test was a little too convenient.

Kanter had a career game Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, blocking a career-high six shots as his Boston Celtics beat the Hornets 109-92. Given that the 27-year-old historically has not been an above-average defender, such defensive prowess is not common for him.

Likely because of that, it seems the NBA took notice of Kanter’s sharp performance. As a result he had a little test waiting for him at the Auerbach Center on Thursday.

Got 6 blocks for the first time in my career and now about to get Drug tested 😅 Thanks @NBA 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 2, 2020

Taking drug tests is fairly commonplace for NBA players, however it’s tough to disagree with what Kanter seems to be insinuating here.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images