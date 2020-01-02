The timing of Enes Kanter’s latest drug test was a little too convenient.
Kanter had a career game Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, blocking a career-high six shots as his Boston Celtics beat the Hornets 109-92. Given that the 27-year-old historically has not been an above-average defender, such defensive prowess is not common for him.
Likely because of that, it seems the NBA took notice of Kanter’s sharp performance. As a result he had a little test waiting for him at the Auerbach Center on Thursday.
Got 6 blocks for the first time in my career and now about to get Drug tested 😅
Thanks @NBA 🤦🏻♂️
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 2, 2020
Taking drug tests is fairly commonplace for NBA players, however it’s tough to disagree with what Kanter seems to be insinuating here.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images