Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool kicked off 2020 with a win Thursday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane secured a 2-0 result against Sheffield United at Anfield.

Salah’s fourth-minute strike gave the Premier League leaders a perfect start to the New Year, but their general dominance of the contest did not yield another until midway through the second half.

Mane provided it, beating Dean Henderson at the second attempt to bank a 19th victory from 20 league games for Jürgen Klopp’s team this season.

They therefore restored a 13-point advantage at the top of the Premier League, having played one game fewer than closest rivals Leicester City and Manchester City.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com