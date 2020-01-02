Liverpool kicked off 2020 with a win Thursday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane secured a 2-0 result against Sheffield United at Anfield.
Salah’s fourth-minute strike gave the Premier League leaders a perfect start to the New Year, but their general dominance of the contest did not yield another until midway through the second half.
.@LFC's 2020 is off to a strong start!#LIVSHU pic.twitter.com/8zvVQhvZ9y
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 2, 2020
Mane provided it, beating Dean Henderson at the second attempt to bank a 19th victory from 20 league games for Jürgen Klopp’s team this season.
Mane and Firmino are just having fun!@LFC up 2-0. #LIVSHU pic.twitter.com/UNOlzO0l4I
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 2, 2020
They therefore restored a 13-point advantage at the top of the Premier League, having played one game fewer than closest rivals Leicester City and Manchester City.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com