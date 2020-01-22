The Boston Bruins entered the NHL All-Star break on a high note, topping the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at TD Garden on Tuesday.
Center David Krejci made some noise with a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury that kept him sidelined for the B’s two games vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday and Sunday. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the game in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.
Check out the five facts in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports