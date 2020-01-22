Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins entered the NHL All-Star break on a high note, topping the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Center David Krejci made some noise with a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury that kept him sidelined for the B’s two games vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday and Sunday. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the game in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports