Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins improved to 2-0 in front of their moms on Thursday with a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The win was another big night for David Pastrnak who extended his league lead for goals in the NHL. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the win in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game. Check out the five facts in the video above.