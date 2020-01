Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins didn’t get what they wanted Saturday, but Jaroslav Halak came up with a huge stop.

With the score knotted at one, NHL points leader Connor McDavid had an open breakaway chance but was robbed by Halak’s glove at the last second. The veteran netminder dove from one side of the net to the other to snag the puck and keep the score tied, although Boston eventually would lose, 4-1.

For more on the impressive save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.