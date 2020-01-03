Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took awhile, but Joakim Nordstrom potted his fourth goal of the season Tuesday afternoon.

Nordstrom hadn’t rang the horn since he did so in the Boston Bruins’ overtime loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 5, but struck on New Year’s Eve to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Boston wouldn’t be able to hold the edge, but still would secure a point as it fell to the Devils 3-2 for their sixth shootout loss of the season.

For more on Nordstrom’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images