Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Karson Kuhlman now has an NHL fighting major under his belt.

The Boston Bruins winger landed a massive hit on Mathieu Perreault during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets, and Luca Sbisa wasn’t happy about it.

Sbisa engaged Kuhlman and the two fought, though Kuhlman looked initially looked reticent to scrap. Nevertheless a bout ensued.

You can watch Kuhlman’s hit and the ensuing fight here.

Both players got fighting majors, while Sbisa also picked up an instigator penalty.

It was the fourth fight of the game, with Charlie McAvoy fighting Neal Pionk, Brad Marchand taking on Nikolaj Ehlers and Brandon Carlo sparring with Gabriel Bourque.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images