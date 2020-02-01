Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins clearly had some pent up energy.

Before the second period concluded, the Bruins had gotten into a trio of fights fights in their meeting with the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.

First it was Charlie McAvoy taking on Neal Pionk after McAvoy’s big hit on Mark Scheifele.

Then Brad Marchand got into it with Nikolaj Ehlers after Ehlers’ hit on the Bruins winger.

And finally, Brandon Carlo dropped the gloves with Gabriel Bourque at center ice. It appears a Bourque body check on Charlie Coyle is what drew the ire of Carlo.

You can watch the fight here.

Both players got fighting majors, while Carlo was given an instigating penalty as well.

