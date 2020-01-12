Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t expect to see many goals Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders will meet up as Barclays Center as Boston looks to extend its two-game winning streak.

Both the Bruins, and the Islanders have been superb this season at keeping the puck out the net. Boston (No. 2) and New York (No. 4) each rank in the top five in the NHL this season in goals against per game.

The B’s will have Tuukka Rask between the pipes Saturday, while the Islanders will counter with Semyon Varlamov in net.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

