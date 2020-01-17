Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins got some secondary scoring in the first period.

For the first time in seven games, Par Lindholm was able to ring the horn as he finished a slick backhander on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender, Tristan Jarry.

Karson Kuhlman ripped a shot on net in his first game back with Boston, and Lindholm luckily was able to get just enough of his stick on it to give the Bruins an early first period lead.

For more on the goal and team’s first period performance, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images