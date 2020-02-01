Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The long NHL All-Star break doesn’t seem to have cooled off Patrice Bergeron.

Prior to the break, Bergy netted three goals and notched an assist while sporting a plus-two rating over the final six games. The Bruins alternate captain continued his strong play by potting his 22nd goal of the season late in the first period to knot the score against the Winnipeg Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images