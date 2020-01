Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at TD Garden and injuries continue to be a main story for the B’s.

Defenseman Torey Krug will return after sitting out the last three games while fellow blueliner Charlie McAvoy’s status is still up in the air. NESN’s Courtney Cox has more on the status of McAvoy in the PolarFleece Bruins Morning Skate.

Thumbnail photo via Charlie McAvoy