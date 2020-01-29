It was an interesting day for the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.
Both the Red Sox and Astros recently parted ways with their respective managers, and Houston found a solution Tuesday. The Astros reportedly plan to hire longtime Major League Baseball manger Dusty Baker.
Boston also made a move of itself Tuesday, although the manager job still available. The Red Sox re-signed steady first baseman Mitch Moreland to a one-year deal.
For more on both team’s day, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.