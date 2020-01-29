Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an interesting day for the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Both the Red Sox and Astros recently parted ways with their respective managers, and Houston found a solution Tuesday. The Astros reportedly plan to hire longtime Major League Baseball manger Dusty Baker.

Boston also made a move of itself Tuesday, although the manager job still available. The Red Sox re-signed steady first baseman Mitch Moreland to a one-year deal.

For more on both team’s day, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.