The NFL Pro Bowl most certainly has changed over the years.

The NFL’s All-Star game equivalent currently is held in Miami the week before the Super Bowl, but that wasn’t always the case. It used to be held the week after the big game in Hawaii, and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi took to Twitter on Thursday to share a fond memory from one of his appearances after the Pats won the Super Bowl the week before.

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck had the opposite experience, responding to Bruschi’s tweet with a photo of his own after he lost in his lone Super Bowl the week prior.

