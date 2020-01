Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have a few promising prospects on the horizon.

Boston currently is hosting its rookie development camp, and 12 members of the organization were chosen to take part.

Infielder Bobby Dalbec and relief pitcher Durbin Feltman spoke to the media Thursday about how their experience has gone so far.

For more, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.