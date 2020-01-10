Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time in his unrivaled NFL career, Tom Brady will have an opportunity to sign with whichever team he pleases when his New England Patriots contract expires in March.

Wherever the 42-year-old quarterback opts to go, where might he fit? With the start of free agency still more than two months away, we’re taking a team-by-team look at some potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Click on Brady’s rumored destinations to see what we think about the likelihood of each below!

Date Team Author Friday, Jan. 10 Los Angeles Chargers Zack Cox Saturday, Jan. 11 Indianapolis Colts Doug Kyed Sunday, Jan. 12 Oakland Raiders Zack Cox Monday, Jan. 13 Tennessee Titans Doug Kyed Tuesday, Jan. 14 Denver Broncos Zack Cox Wednesday, Jan. 15 Cleveland Browns Doug Kyed Thursday, Jan. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Zack Cox Friday, Jan. 17 Detroit Lions Doug Kyed Saturday, Jan. 18 Chicago Bears Zack Cox Sunday, Jan. 19 Miami Dolphins Zack Cox Monday, Jan. 20 New England Patriots Doug Kyed

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images