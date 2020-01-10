For the first time in his unrivaled NFL career, Tom Brady will have an opportunity to sign with whichever team he pleases when his New England Patriots contract expires in March.

Wherever the 42-year-old quarterback opts to go, where might he fit? With the start of free agency still more than two months away, we’re taking a team-by-team look at some potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

Click on Brady’s rumored destinations to see what we think about the likelihood of each below!

Date Team Author
Friday, Jan. 10 Los Angeles Chargers Zack Cox
Saturday, Jan. 11 Indianapolis Colts Doug Kyed
Sunday, Jan. 12 Oakland Raiders Zack Cox
Monday, Jan. 13 Tennessee Titans Doug Kyed
Tuesday, Jan. 14 Denver Broncos Zack Cox
Wednesday, Jan. 15 Cleveland Browns Doug Kyed
Thursday, Jan. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Zack Cox
Friday, Jan. 17 Detroit Lions Doug Kyed
Saturday, Jan. 18 Chicago Bears Zack Cox
Sunday, Jan. 19 Miami Dolphins Zack Cox
Monday, Jan. 20 New England Patriots Doug Kyed

