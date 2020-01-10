For the first time in his unrivaled NFL career, Tom Brady will have an opportunity to sign with whichever team he pleases when his New England Patriots contract expires in March.
Wherever the 42-year-old quarterback opts to go, where might he fit? With the start of free agency still more than two months away, we’re taking a team-by-team look at some potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.
Click on Brady’s rumored destinations to see what we think about the likelihood of each below!
|Date
|Team
|Author
|Friday, Jan. 10
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Zack Cox
|Saturday, Jan. 11
|Indianapolis Colts
|Doug Kyed
|Sunday, Jan. 12
|Oakland Raiders
|Zack Cox
|Monday, Jan. 13
|Tennessee Titans
|Doug Kyed
|Tuesday, Jan. 14
|Denver Broncos
|Zack Cox
|Wednesday, Jan. 15
|Cleveland Browns
|Doug Kyed
|Thursday, Jan. 16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Zack Cox
|Friday, Jan. 17
|Detroit Lions
|Doug Kyed
|Saturday, Jan. 18
|Chicago Bears
|Zack Cox
|Sunday, Jan. 19
|Miami Dolphins
|Zack Cox
|Monday, Jan. 20
|New England Patriots
|Doug Kyed
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images