Tuukka Rask was incredible in net Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins netminder stopped an impressive 35 shots on the night, while surrendering just two goals in the team’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Islanders.

New York jumped on the board with an early first period strike, but would not be able to put another past the 32-year-old. While he was able to make 35 saves on the night, none were bigger than his pad save on an Islanders breakaway with the score knotted at two in the third period.

