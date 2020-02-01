Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The long NHL All-Star break didn’t seem to slow down the Boston Bruins.

After 10 days off, the Bruins continued their winning ways with an electrifying 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

Tuukka Rask returned to the crease after missing time due to a concussion, and looked like he never left. The Bruins netminder was stellar in the win stopping 37 shots on the night. No save was bigger than his point-blank stop with the score knotted at one and a Jet right on the doorstop.d

