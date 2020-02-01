The long NHL All-Star break didn’t seem to slow down the Boston Bruins.
After 10 days off, the Bruins continued their winning ways with an electrifying 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.
Tuukka Rask returned to the crease after missing time due to a concussion, and looked like he never left. The Bruins netminder was stellar in the win stopping 37 shots on the night. No save was bigger than his point-blank stop with the score knotted at one and a Jet right on the doorstop.d
