Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara hits another milestone Monday night vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, and it’s a big one.
Big Z plays his 1,000th game in a Bruins uniform on Monday and NESN’s Adam Pellerin took time to put Chara’s journey with the B’s into perspective. Pellerin detailed Chara’s career with the Black and Gold on Monday morning during The Story Behind The Story on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
Take a look back at Chara’s Bruins career in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports