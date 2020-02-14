It never hurts to have some spending money in Las Vegas, and if Tom Brady decides to head to Sin City, he should have plenty of dough.

We already know the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly plan to make a run at Brady when he becomes a free agent in mid-March. Now, according to one veteran NFL reporter, we know what kind of offer the Raiders might slide across the table to Brady and his reps.

Longtime sports journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (father of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald) said Friday he heard the Raiders are prepared to offer the six-time Super Bowl champion a two-year, $60 million contract.

I’m told 🏈Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

Maybe there was something to that very public meeting between Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis in Vegas last month.

That’s a whole bunch of money for a veteran quarterback who will be 43 in August. But Brady, we all know, isn’t your typical veteran quarterback on the wrong side of 40.

If it’s money he prioritizes it will be hard for Brady to walk away from such an offer. That being said, there are varying reports about the Patriots’ willingness to pony up and make a similar offer. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is prepared to pay Brady more than $30 million.

For what it’s worth, a separate report from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi indicated Brady’s not demanding that sort of money. Brady, according to Giardi, continues to prioritize having offensive weapons surrounding him. Oakland is an interesting option from that regard. Josh Jacobs, a first-round draft pick a year ago, already looks like one of the best running backs in the NFL. Darren Waller, who had 90 catches for 1,145 yards, might be one of the NFL’s more underrated tight ends. Then, on the outside, the Raiders have Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones at wide receiver with Hunter Renfrow coming off a solid rookie season (49 catches, 605 yards) in the slot.

The Patriots still feel like the favorite to land Brady, for obvious reasons. But if Davis and Jon Gruden are willing to show Brady that kind of money, it might be the best offer he gets. Whether he makes that priority (or whether New England matches) will be one of the biggest NFL storylines in years.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images