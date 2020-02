Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck is opening up about his personal struggles and how they compare to his new movie, “The Way Back.”

NESN’s Emerson Lotzia spoke with Affleck about the film, working with young actors, loyalty to Boston sports and his apparent admiration for NESN. Hear how Affleck is feeling ahead of the movie’s release on March 6 in the full interview above.