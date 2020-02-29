The Boston Ice Storm officially is your 2020 Sled Hockey TD Bank Mini One-on-One Champions!
The Ice Storm and New England Passage Wildcats duked it out at TD Garden in a championship for the ages. It was a close one from start to finish, but the Ice Storm potted two goals and were able to take home the trophy over the Passage Wildcats, 2-0.
For more, check out the “Mini One-On-One” video clip above played during Saturday’s contest between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, presented by TD Bank.