Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Ice Storm officially is your 2020 Sled Hockey TD Bank Mini One-on-One Champions!

The Ice Storm and New England Passage Wildcats duked it out at TD Garden in a championship for the ages. It was a close one from start to finish, but the Ice Storm potted two goals and were able to take home the trophy over the Passage Wildcats, 2-0.

For more, check out the “Mini One-On-One” video clip above played during Saturday’s contest between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, presented by TD Bank.