Brad Marchand has put together a fantastic season.

David Pastrnak has made many of the headlines this season, as he currently leads the league in goals scored (46), but Marchand has been fantastic as well.

The Boston Bruins left winger lit the lamp for the 26th time this season, while also adding his 55th assist of the campaign, in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars at TD Garden on Thursday.

Marchand has been lighting it up all season, and now sits sixth in the league in points (81) as he looks to record his second straight 100-point season.

