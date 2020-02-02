Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Braintree officially is your 2020 boys under-12 TD Bank Mini-One-On-One champions!

The championship matchup between Braintree and the Max Pro Jets would need more than just regulation. With the score knotted at zero, the championship moved to a shootout. It took eight rounds, but Cooper Shea eventually would seal the deal for Braintree with a slick finish.

For more, check out the “Mini One-On-One” video clip above played during Saturday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild, presented by TD Bank.