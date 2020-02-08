Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on fire.

Boston entered the NHL All-Star break by taking down the Vegas Golden Knights, and has picked up right where it left off winning all five games since the break, including a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Arizona actually struck first in the matinee matchup, but it would be pretty much all Bruins from there with Charlie Coyle potting two goals to go along with one each from Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with head coach Bruce Cassidy to talk about the squad’s sixth straight win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images