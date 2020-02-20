What a night.

The Boston Bruins jumped on the board first behind Patrice Bergeron’s 27th goal of the season Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers. Boston’s lead would last all the way until Sam Gagner knotted the score just over three minutes into the final period of play.

Neither team could close the door the remainder of the third, but David Pastrnak would put the team on his back as he potted his 43rd goal of the season to give Boston the 2-1 win in overtime.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to break down the thrilling win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images