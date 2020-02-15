Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are back in action Saturday.

Boston last took the ice Wednesday night, taking down the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, behind David Pastrnak’s fourth hat trick of the season.

Prior to the victory, the Bruins’ six-game winning streak was snapped in a 3-1 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings, but Boston has a chance for quick revenge Saturday.

The B’s will square up with the Red Wings at TD Garden as Detroit sends goaltender Jonathan Bernier to the ice. Bernier’s play has been mostly sharp since the beginning of December, despite a 7-8 record over those 16 starts.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images