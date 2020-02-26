Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are back in action at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Boston welcomes the Calgary Flames as it looks to get back in the win column after falling to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, 9-3.

The B’s will square up with a tandem of solid netminders in David Rittich and Cam Talbot. Rittich will be between the pipes Tuesday for Calgary and enters the clash sporting a 23-15-5 record, while allowing just 2.91 goals per game.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images