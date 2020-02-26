Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’s failed to gain much traction Tuesday.

Boston fell for the second straight game as the B’s were defeated by the Calgary Flames, 5-2 at TD Garden. The Bruins’ offense looked sluggish at points throughout the night and after falling behind early never really was able to gain a proper footing on the contest.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner were the two goal-scorers for Boston on the night. David Pastrnak entered the game on an offensive tear with six points over the last three games (three goals, three assists), but was unable to record a point Tuesday.

For more on the contest, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images