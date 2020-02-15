Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins came alive in the second period Saturday afternoon.

Boston got off to a slow start against the Detroit Red Wings with Darren Helm potting a shorthanded goal 3:12 into the contest.

After the early goal, it would be all Bruins from there as they struck three times in the second period, including Charlie McAvoy’s second goal of the season. David Pastrnak would add an insurance goal in the third period to clinch the big win for Boston and Tuukka Rask racked up 25 saves in net.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the team’s solid day. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images