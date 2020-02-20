Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are back in action Wednesday night.

After winning their last three contests, the Bruins travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers at Rogers Place. Edmonton won’t look as they typically do as they currently are battling a plethora of injuries.

The Oilers will be without the services of six players in the clash with Boston (five injuries, one suspension), including star Connor McDavid.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images