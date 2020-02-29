The Boston Bruins took total control Saturday.

The B’s traveled to New York to take on the Islanders and came away with an impressive 4-0 win. David Pastrnak started the scoring for the Bruins. Fellow first-liner Brad Marchand piped in his 27th goal of the season, while defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy each added a goal of their own to extend the Bruins’ lead.

Tuukka Rask was a brick wall in net, stopping all 25 shots sent his way as he recorded his fourth shutout of the season. The netminder had struggled in his previous two outings, but looked strong in his 49th career shutout.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards to discuss the impressive win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images