Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins didn’t get off to the start they hoped for Tuesday.

Boston fell into an early whole against the Calgary Flames behind Matthew Tkachuk’s 21st goal of the season at 11:35 of the first period off of assists from Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane.

The Bruins (9) actually recorded more shots on net over the first 20 minutes than the Flames (7), but failed to find the back of the net.

For more on the first period, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images