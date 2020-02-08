Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle potted his 11th goal of the season Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Coyle’s goal at 6:50 into the second period was the one the Boston Bruins needed to know the score against Arizona. It came on a slick feed from defenseman Charlie McAvoy as he backhanded it across the middle to feed Coyle, who punched it in for the tie.

For more on Coyle’s game-tying score, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images