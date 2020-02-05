Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle potted his 10th goal of the season in an interesting way Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins took an early first period lead over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden on the back of Coyle’s controversial strike. It appeared as though Charlie McAvoy possibly was offsides before Coyle was fed the puck, the officials ruled the 27-year-old’s finish as a good goal after a brief review.

For more on the Bruins’ first-period goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images