David Pastrnak remains on an incredible pace this season with his goal against the New York Islanders.

The Boston Bruins winger has been atop the NHL goal leaders mostly all season long and extended his league lead with his 47th goal Saturday. At 4:30 into the first period, the Bruins saw themselves on top when Semyon Varlamov could not stop the slapper by Pastrnak.

Pastrnak now has 91 total points on the season, good for second best in the NHL.

