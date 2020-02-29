Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak scored yet again Saturday.

The 23-year-old has taken his game to a whole new level this season, continuously finding ways to impress. Pasta found the back of the net for a league-leading 47th time as the Boston Bruins thumped the New York Islanders 4-0 on Saturday.

With his opening goal against New York, Pastrnak now has scored the first goal of the game 15 times this season. Only Brett Hull has opened the scoring more times in a season (16, 19) than the young winger.

For more on his unbelievable season, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images