David Pastrnak broke open the scoring early for the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The Bruins brought it early to the New York Islanders, resulting in a huge goal to open things up. Pastrnak blistered a slapshot from the circle when Patrice Bergeron got caught up with Islanders goaltender, Semyon Varlamov, opening up one side of the net for Pasta to score his 47th goal on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images