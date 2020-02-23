Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first period didn’t go as planned for the Boston Bruins, but there was a bright spot.

David Pastrnak notched his league-leading 44th goal of the season to get the B’s on the board against the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver struck first when Troy Steecher potted his fourth goal of the season 4:14 into the game.

Pasta knotted the score just under three minutes later on a slick breakaway, but the Canucks would light the lamp once more throughout the period to take a 2-1 lead into the dressing room for the first intermission.

For more on the 23-year-old’s impressive finish, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images