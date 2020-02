Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins now the top team in the NHL standings.

With Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center, the B’s moved past the Washington Capitals for the most points in the league. Additionally, 22-year-old defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored his first goal of the season in sudden death.

NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the game in the video above with the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports