Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

d

Jake DeBrusk has been on a tear lately.

The 23-year-old entered Saturday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild after recording a goal and two assists over his last three games, while averaging 17:35 time on ice.

DeBrusk kept the good times rolling recording his 17th goal of the season, as well as his 15th assist as the Bruins took down the Wild, 6-1.

For more on DeBrusk’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.bruins, boston bruins, bruns news, torey krug bruins, wild news, minnesota wild, torey krug, torey krug news, torey krug stats, bruins wild

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images