It’s been a wild week surrounding the future of Mookie Betts. But now it appears the Red Sox and Dodgers have once again come to an agreement.

LA and Boston reportedly agreed to a three-team mega trade with the Minnesota Twins that would send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, Alex Verdugo and Brusdar Graterol to Boston and Kenta Maeda to the Twins. But Graterol’s medical history was holding up the deal and Boston reportedly wanted a top-10 prospect added to the trade, causing the Twins to pull out of the deal.

The teams still were “focused on getting a deal done,” and that reportedly happened Sunday night.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Verdugo still will be part of the deal along with shortstop Jeter Downs, who will go to Boston, with Betts and Price packing their bags for LA.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed the reports, with Rosenthal adding additional details of the reported trade.

Betts spent his first five-plus seasons in Boston, amassing 139 home runs with 470 RBIs.

Verdugo. hit .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games with the Dodgers last season.

