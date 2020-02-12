Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts officially is a member of the Dodgers. But Red Sox fans hold a special place in his heart.

Boston and Los Angeles agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent Betts and David Price to the west coast. The deal became official Monday, and the duo was introduced at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Betts became a fan-favorite in Boston over his six seasons with the club. He had a lot of highlight-reel moments, from telling ESPN announcers “I ain’t getting this one, boys,” about a fly ball to his grand slam over the Green Monster after a 13-pitch at-bat.

The All-Star outfielder was asked during his introductory press conference about the fans back in Boston being upset about not having him on the Red Sox’s roster come Opening Day.

“Like I said, I love Boston. It’s been my life for nine years,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “And so, I thank them for everything. I can’t ask them for anything more than what they did for me.”

The Dodgers and Red Sox don’t meet in the 2020 regular season. But there is the possibility they will come the postseason. But that’s still a ways off.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images