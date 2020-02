Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was plenty of solid content from the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory parade.

However, one Chiefs fan had a tough time with parking meter during the festivities. NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Cealey Godwin break down the video plus take a look at a botched Donnie Wahlberg dunk in Thursday’s NISSAN Social Drive during NESN After Hours.

Check out the full breakdown in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports