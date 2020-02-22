Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron is playing on another level right now.

The Boston Bruins center entered Friday’s matchup with the Calgary Flames riding a four-game goal streak. And it didn’t take him log to extend it.

Bergy potted his 28th and 29th goals of the season in first period as the Bruins and Flames duked it out to a 3-3 first period.

For more on his recent red-hot streak, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images