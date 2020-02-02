Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug is having himself a game.

The Boston Bruins defensemen potted his sixth goal of the season in the first period of Saturday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild. He followed that up by adding another in the second period to bring his season total up to seven. It had been 13 games since the 28-year-old found the back of the net.

For more on Krug’s big night and his first period strike, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images