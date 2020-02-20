Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has been a bastion of consistency throughout his NHL career.
This season however, the 32-year-old veteran is putting up numbers that have him in the Vezina Trophy conversation. NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley discuss Rask’s potential to win the award at season’s end in the “Story Behind The Story” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
Thumbnail photo via Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports