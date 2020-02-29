Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask is back between the pipes Saturday.

Rask has been unbelievable in net for the Boston Bruins this season, but has hit a road block over his last two starts. The netminder enters Saturday’s matchup with the New York Islanders after losing his last two starts while giving up 10 goals over the span.

Overall, Rask has been impressive in net and currently sits third in goals against average (2.22) and fifth in save percentage (.926).

For more on his recent performance and the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images